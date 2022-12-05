Markets
WTT

Wireless Telecom To Sell CommAgility To E-Space For $14.5 Mln

December 05, 2022 — 07:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) said that it agreed to sell its radio, baseband and software segment, CommAgility LTD., to global space company, E-Space for $14.5 million. The purchase price includes $13.75 million in cash consideration and a $750,000 note payable, subject to agreed-upon reductions.

The transaction is expected to be completed no later than January 31, 2023.

As a result of the transaction, Wireless Telecom Group is now comprised solely of Test & Measurement brands including Boonton, Holzworth and Noisecom.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WTT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.