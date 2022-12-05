Wireless Telecom To Sell CommAgility To E-Space For $14.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) said that it agreed to sell its radio, baseband and software segment, CommAgility LTD., to global space company, E-Space for $14.5 million. The purchase price includes $13.75 million in cash consideration and a $750,000 note payable, subject to agreed-upon reductions.

The transaction is expected to be completed no later than January 31, 2023.

As a result of the transaction, Wireless Telecom Group is now comprised solely of Test & Measurement brands including Boonton, Holzworth and Noisecom.

