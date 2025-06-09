Is Wireless Ronin Technologies (CREX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. (CREX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 608 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CREX's full-year earnings has moved 46% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CREX has gained about 37.1% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 1.4%. This shows that Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CyberArk (CYBR). The stock has returned 21.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, CyberArk's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 73.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 169 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.3% so far this year, so CREX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CyberArk belongs to the Security industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #19. The industry has moved +22.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. and CyberArk as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. (CREX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.