Wirecard's Insolvency Administrator Reports Launch Of International Investor Process

(RTTNews) - At its constitutive meeting, the Court-appointed preliminary creditors' committee in the preliminary insolvency proceedings relating to the assets of Wirecard AG has unanimously confirmed Dr. jur. Michael Jaffé from the law firm JAFFÉ Rechtsanwälte as the preliminary insolvency administrator. The preliminary insolvency administrator presented an initial report at the meeting. According to the report, numerous interested parties worldwide have expressed their interest in acquiring business units. The preliminary creditors' committee gave the go-ahead for an international investor process involving investment banks.

The primary objective of the preliminary insolvency proceedings is to stabilize the business operations of the Group companies. This applies to the processing of credit card payments as well as to the other business areas, which are to be regarded independently.

