SAN

Wirecard's European business sold to Santander -insolvency administrator

Contributor
Edward Taylor Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Wirecard's insolvency administrator on Monday said a sale of the payment system provider's European technology platform to Spain's Banco Santander has been agreed.

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wirecard's WDIG.DE insolvency administrator on Monday said a sale of the payment system provider's European technology platform to Spain's Banco Santander SAN.MC has been agreed.

Santander will take on employees in Wirecard's Acquiring & Issuing arm as well as the majority of the employees working in Wirecard Bank AG, insolvency administrator Michael Jaffe said in a statement. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, pending regulatory approvals, Jaffe said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Edward.Taylor@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters