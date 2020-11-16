Wirecard's European business sold to Santander -insolvency administrator

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wirecard's WDIG.DE insolvency administrator on Monday said a sale of the payment system provider's European technology platform to Spain's Banco Santander SAN.MC has been agreed.

Santander will take on employees in Wirecard's Acquiring & Issuing arm as well as the majority of the employees working in Wirecard Bank AG, insolvency administrator Michael Jaffe said in a statement. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, pending regulatory approvals, Jaffe said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Leslie Adler)

