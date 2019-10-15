Wirecard's bond prices slump as FT report alleges accounting mispractices

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German fintech company Wirecard's WDIG.DE euro-denominated bonds DE205218076= expiring in 2024 fell 7.4 cents to 91.01 on Tuesday after a latest report from the Financial Times alleged the company had inflated its sales and profits.

The company's shares tumbled as much as 23% on the report and were last trading at 114.6 euros, down 18% and the lowest level since April 23.

The report comes after the paper published a series of stories earlier this year alleging fraud and false accounting at Wirecard's Singapore office and that a key Middle East unit was not properly audited.

A Wirecard spokesman declined to comment on Tuesday's report.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Josephine Mason)

