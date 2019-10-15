Markets

Wirecard shares sink after FT report alleging co inflated sales

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Wirecard WDIG.DE sank more than 20% in early trading on Tuesday after the Financial Times published documents on the company's accounting practices alleging an effort to inflate sales and profits, dealers said.

At 0732 GMT, shares were down 19% at their lowest since April 24 and the biggest faller on Germany's DAX 30 .GDAXI.

A company spokesman had no immediate comment on the report.

