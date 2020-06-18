Markets

Wirecard shares plunge 50% as it delays results again

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

German payments company Wirecard again delayed the publication of its 2019 annual report on Thursday, sending its shares 50% lower as it warned the delay could trigger billions in loan covenants on Friday.

Writes through with statement, share reaction

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - German payments company Wirecard WDIG.DE again delayed the publication of its 2019 annual report on Thursday, sending its shares 50% lower as it warned the delay could trigger billions in loan covenants on Friday.

Wirecard said in a statement that auditor EY had informed it that no sufficient evidence could be found for 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in cash balances on trust accounts - or around a quarter of its balance sheet total.

There were indications, Wirecard added, that these balances were "spurious" and had been provided "in order to deceive the auditor".

"The Wirecard management board is working intensively together with the auditor towards a clarification of the situation," the company said.

Further, Wirecard warned that, if it cannot provide certified annual and consolidated statements by Friday, this would allow approximately 2 billion euros in loans to be terminated.

($1 = 0.8892 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal and Mark Potter)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular