Markets
PAGS

Wirecard sells assets in Brazil, a first as collapsed company winds down

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

An agreement to sell some of Wirecard's operations in Brazil and Britain has been reached, while the sales process for other divisions of the German payments company is making progress, its insolvency administrator said on Friday.

FRANKFURT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - An agreement to sell some of Wirecard's WDIG.DE operations in Brazil and Britain has been reached, while the sales process for other divisions of the German payments company is making progress, its insolvency administrator said on Friday.

The completion of the sale of Wirecard Brazil to a subsidiary of PagSeguro Digital marks the first asset sale of the Wirecard's global operations after the company collapsed amid an accounting scandal earlier this year.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PAGS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular