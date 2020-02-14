Wirecard reiterates 2020 profit guidance, Q4 in line

BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Wirecard WDIG.DE reiterated its guidance for core profits of 1-1.12 billion euros ($1.08-$1.21 billion) this year, implying growth of 34%, as it reported in-line quarterly earnings.

The Munich-based payments company posted fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 241 million euros, up 46% year-on-year and in line with expectations in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

