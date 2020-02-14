Wirecard reiterates 2020 profit guidance, Q4 in line

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Wirecard reiterated its guidance for core profits of 1-1.12 billion euros ($1.08-$1.21 billion) this year, implying growth of 34%, as it reported in-line quarterly earnings.

BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Wirecard WDIG.DE reiterated its guidance for core profits of 1-1.12 billion euros ($1.08-$1.21 billion) this year, implying growth of 34%, as it reported in-line quarterly earnings.

The Munich-based payments company posted fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 241 million euros, up 46% year-on-year and in line with expectations in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 4084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters