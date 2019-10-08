Wirecard raises EBITDA, revenue and transaction targets for 2025

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German payments firm Wirecard WDIG.DE on Tuesday said it was increasing its 2025 targets for transaction volume, revenue and EBITDA due to organic growth drivers and partnerships, boosting its shares by 2.2% in premarket trade at Lang & Schwarz.

Wirecard, which is holding its capital markets day in New York on Tuesday, said it expected a transaction volume of more than 810 billion euros ($889.22 billion) in 2025, up from its previous forecast of 710 billion euros.

It said it now saw revenues of potentially more than 12 billion euros in 2025, compared with its previous prediction of more than 10 billion euros. It said it now foresaw earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of more than 3.8 billion euros in 2025 - up from 3.3 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9109 euros)

(Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Vera Eckert)

((MichelleHannah.Martin@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5223; Reuters Messaging: MichelleHannah.Martin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.