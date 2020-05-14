Wirecard Q1 EBITDA Up, Backs FY EBITDA View

(RTTNews) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, Thursday, in its first-quarter preliminary results, reported about 26 percent growth in EBITDA, with around 24 percent increase in revenues. The Group confirmed its outlook for the fiscal year 2020.

For the first quarter, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA rose by about 26 percent to 199.2 million euros. Adjusted for one-off expenses, EBITDA would be up by 29 percent to around 204.0 million, the company said.

The company's consolidated revenues for the first quarter rose by around 24 percent to 700.2 million euros from 566.7 million euros last year.

For fiscal year 2020, the company said it continues to expect EBITDA in the range of 1.0 billion - 1.12 billion euros.

CFO Alexander von Knoop said in a statement," the Covid-19 effects had a negative impact on our airline/travel business. We were able to largely offset these effects by growth in our online business in the consumer and digital goods sectors..."

