Wirecard lays off more than half of remaining staff in Germany

FRANKFURT, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The collapsed payments company Wirecard WDIG.DE has let go more than half of its remaining staff in Germany and terminated the contracts of its management board members, its insolvency administrator said on Tuesday.

The company is laying off around 730 staff, while retaining 570 at its base in Aschheim, Germany.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker, Patricia Uhlig and Tom Sims; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

