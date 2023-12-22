News & Insights

Markets

Wirecard investor lawsuit against EY filed in Munich

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

December 22, 2023 — 08:58 am EST

Written by Tom Sims. for Reuters ->

Updates with EY declining comment in paragraph 4

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A new investor lawsuit is claiming more than 700 million euros ($771.40 million) in damages from accounting firm EY for its role in auditing the books of Wirecard before its collapse in 2020, a shareholder group said.

The 80,000-page suit represents 13,000 individual and institutional investors and was filed in a Munich court on Friday, the DSW shareholder protection group said.

It is one of several lawsuits EY is facing in the matter.

EY declined to comment. EY has previously rebuffed the claims against it for damages in relation to Wirecard.

Wirecard's downfall shook the German business establishment, putting politicians who had backed it under intense scrutiny, along with regulators that took years to investigate allegations against the payments company.

Wirecard ended by filing for insolvency in June 2020, owing creditors almost $4 billion, after disclosing a 1.9 billion euro hole in its accounts that EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.

Klaus Nieding, a lawyer representing the shareholders in the lawsuit, said that EY should have seen "relatively easily that the alleged 1.9 billion did not exist in Wirecard's corresponding accounts, because" another auditor later "found this out very quickly".

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims. Editing by Jane Merriman and Linda Pasquini)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.