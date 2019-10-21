Wirecard hires KPMG to do independent audit after FT allegations

BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Wirecard WDIG.DE, the German payments company, said on Monday it had hired KPMG to conduct an independent audit to address allegations by the Financial Times that its finance team had sought to inflate its reported sales and profits.

“We have complete confidence in the audit procedures performed to date and their results. We assume this renewed independent review will lead to a final end to all further speculation," Wulf Matthias, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG, said in a statement.

