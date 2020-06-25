Wirecard files for insolvency

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - German payments company Wirecard WDIG.DE said on Thursday it was filing to open insolvency proceedings after disclosing a $2.1 billion financial hole in its accounts.

Shares were suspended before the announcement by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. They have lost more than 90% of their value since auditor EY refused to sign off on the 2019 accounts, leading to the resignation of long-time CEO Markus Braun.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.