Wirecard denies FT allegations, says paper's conclusions are incorrect

Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Germany's Wirecard on Wednesday denied allegations made by the Financial Times newspaper accusing the fintech company of inflating sales and profits through its accounting practices, saying the conclusions drawn by paper were not correct.

It said its auditor Ernst & Young confirmed that they had complied and would comply with all audit standards.

