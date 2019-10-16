Wirecard denies FT allegations, says paper's conclusions are incorrect

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Germany's Wirecard WDIG.DE on Wednesday denied allegations made by the Financial Times newspaper accusing the fintech company of inflating sales and profits through its accounting practices, saying the conclusions drawn by paper were not correct.

It said its auditor Ernst & Young confirmed that they had complied and would comply with all audit standards.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.