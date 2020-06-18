Markets

Wirecard delays results again, loan covenants trigger on Friday

Douglas Busvine Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

German payments company Wirecard again delayed the publication of its 2019 annual report on Thursday, saying it needed more time to work with auditor EY to address indications that it reported "spurious" balances.

Wirecard said in a release that, if it cannot present certified annual and consolidated accounts by Friday, covenants would be triggered on 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) of its loans.

Shares fell 36% on the news.

($1 = 0.8892 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

