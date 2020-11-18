Wirecard creditors claim at least 12.5 billion euros

Markets

Creditors to the collapsed German payments company Wirecard are making claims of at least 12.5 billion euros ($14.85 billion), a German court said on Wednesday.

The claims to the Wirecard holding company were made at a meeting of creditors and the company's insolvency administrator in Munich.

($1 = 0.8418 euros)

