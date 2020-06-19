Wirecard CEO Markus Braun Resigns

(RTTNews) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) said the company's CEO Markus Braun has resigned as member of the management board with immediate effect. The company said his resignation is in mutual consent with the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board appointed James Freis, Jr. as interim CEO with sole power of representation. He was appointed earlier as member of the management board.

On Thursday, Wirecard AG announced the auditor Ernst & Young has informed the company that no sufficient audit evidence could be obtained of cash balances on trust accounts to be consolidated in the consolidated financial statements in the amount of 1.9 billion euros. As a result, Wirecard AG postponed its 2019 annual financial statements. If the financial statements cannot be made available until June 19, 2020, loans made to Wirecard amounting to approximately 2 billion euros can be terminated.

Wirecard AG also suspended the member of the Management Board Jan Marsalek on a revocable basis.

