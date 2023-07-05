WIRE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/6/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/6/23, Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 7/21/23. As a percentage of WIRE's recent stock price of $185.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WIRE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WIRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WIRE's low point in its 52 week range is $94.39 per share, with $206.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.73.

In Wednesday trading, Encore Wire Corp. shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.