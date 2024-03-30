Wire Buzzers: 3 Stocks Making Headlines You Can’t Ignore

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There are several stocks making headlines despite financial markets experiencing subdued trading activity in the run-up to Easter. Certain stocks have become prominent in setting the daily narrative, with only a few significant macroeconomic announcements influencing sentiment. This environment creates opportunities for discerning investors to identify stocks making headlines while trading at attractive valuations.



Some of the stocks making headlines, such as Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), attracted focus due to releasing quarterly earnings. Elsewhere, Trump Media & Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:DJT) debut on the Nasdaq garnered interest due to the political implications for America’s presidential elections. Reddit’s (NYSE:RDDT) highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) also made waves after shares jumped 48% on the first trading day. And established high-performing stocks making headlines, like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), continue to be referenced in market commentary pieces, given their ongoing leadership positions.

Are any of the stocks making headlines presenting compelling investment prospects according to their underlying company fundamentals and market valuations? Three names warrant consideration:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of the stocks making headlines as (now) the world’s second-largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer after BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY). TSLA has declined nearly 28% over the past three quarters. This downward trend coincides with an evolving outlook among analysts regarding EV sales projections for the year. Most notably, Mizuho downgraded its industry ratings for Tesla and other EV producers, citing softening demand expectations.



Despite near-term headwinds, many industry leaders remain optimistic about the EV industry’s long-term prospects. Tesla also made headlines through a new strategic partnership to license battery technologies for production in the United States. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analysts view this agreement as potentially transformative, as it could enable Tesla to offer more affordable models while expanding its customer base.



From a valuation perspective, Tesla trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 41.8x, near the lower bound of its historical range. While risks exist, the company’s brand strength and innovative approach position it well to navigate ongoing transitions in the automotive sector.​

UBS Group (UBS)

UBS (NYSE:UBS) is another stock making headlines these days. Following its acquisition of rival Credit Suisse last year, Switzerland’s largest bank made headlines on Thursday, with its 2023 annual report released before markets opened. The report also disclosed that UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti received a total compensation of €8.2 million, making him the highest-paid banker in Europe. The annual report largely corroborated previously disclosed quarterly financial results. However, the emphasis on ongoing uncertainty regarding Credit Suisse’s loan loss provisions and balance sheet stood out.



While the Credit Suisse accounting issues garnered attention, UBS’s stock valuation remains particularly compelling. Trading at a P/E ratio of just 3.6x trailing earnings, UBS shares offer an extremely low valuation, even within the banking sector. Combined with a stable dividend yield of 1.1%, UBS may represent an attractive investment option for those seeking a relatively low-risk, value-oriented holding. UBS’ valuation compares favorably to the average 12.1x P/E ratio of large U.S. banks.​

RH (RH)

RH (NYSE:RH), a premier luxury home furnishings and décor retailer, is the last of the recent stocks making headlines. It reported fiscal quarter earnings last Wednesday. While the company’s top and bottom line results missed Wall Street estimates, RH’s share price rose following the earnings announcement. The reaction is attributed to upbeat guidance provided by management for the full fiscal year. RH forecasted stronger performance for the remaining three quarters based on continued economic growth and consumer spending expectations.



The guidance indicates RH may benefit from a rebound in discretionary spending on high-end home goods if macroeconomic conditions remain stable. High inflation had negatively impacted the company earlier in the year as more budget-conscious consumers avoided RH’s premium product assortment. However, if inflation pressures continue to ease and personal income growth exceeds price increases, RH can capture unexpected demand and outperform current projections.



Analysts have yet to increase their financial projections and valuation multiples for RH in response to the company’s outlook. RH currently trades at a P/E ratio of 31.4x, reflecting the market’s cautious outlook despite management’s positive forecast.​

