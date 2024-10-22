News & Insights

Wipro’s Impressive Q3 Performance with Record Deal Bookings

October 22, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Wipro Limited reported a significant year-over-year net income growth of 21.3% for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, driven by strong large deal bookings of $1.5 billion, the highest in a decade. The company’s IT services revenue saw a modest increase of 1.3% quarter-over-quarter, with operating margins expanding by 35 basis points. In addition, Wipro’s robust cash flow performance reached 132.3% of net income, highlighting its financial strength and operational efficiency.

