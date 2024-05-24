Wipro’s AI Leap: Navigating Risks and Competition in the Race for Tech Supremacy

Wipro Limited (WIT) has disclosed a new risk, in the Technology category.

Wipro Limited’s increasing reliance on AI technologies like GenAI for client services and internal operations introduces substantial risks, given the early stage of AI development and adoption. Ineffective deployment could lead to unintended consequences, and Wipro faces stiff competition from clients developing in-house AI capabilities, potentially diminishing demand for their services. The evolving legal and regulatory environment, especially concerning intellectual property, cybersecurity, and data protection, adds complexity and could necessitate costly policy and practice overhauls. These factors combined may adversely affect Wipro’s financial performance and market position.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Sell consensus rating on WIT stock based on 2 Sells.

