Wipro To Buy London-based Capco For $1.45 Billion - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Indian IT company Wipro Ltd. (WIT) announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement to acquire London-headquartered Capco for $1.45 billion.

Capco is a global management and technology consultancy providing digital, consulting and technology services to financial institutions in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Capco's clients include many marquee names in the global financial services industry. In addition, Capco services clients in the energy and commodities trading sector.

This acquisition will make Wipro one of the largest end-to-end global consulting, technology and transformation service providers to the banking and financial services industry.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

