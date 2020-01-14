Markets

Wipro Q3 Profit Down 2.2%

(RTTNews) - Wipro Limited (WIT) reported that its net income for the third-quarter was 24.6 billion Indian rupees or $344 million, a decrease of 2.2% from last year. But, earnings per share for the quarter were 4.30 rupees or $0.06 up 3.2% from the prior year. Gross revenue was 154.7 billion rupees or $2.2 billion, an increase of 2.7% from the prior year.

Looking ahead for the fourth-quarter, the company expects revenue from its IT Services business to be in the range of $2.095 billion to $2.137 billion. This translates to a sequential growth of 0.0% to 2.0%.

