Markets

Wipro Q2 Profit Down 3.4%; Approves Buyback Of Up To $1.3 Bln Of Shares

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - India-based software services company Wipro Ltd. (WIT) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the second-quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 24.7 billion Indian rupees or $335.3 million, a decrease of 3.4% from last year. Earnings per share for the quarter was 4.33 rupees or $0.06, an increase of 0.7% from the prior year.

Gross revenue was 151.1 billion rupees or $2.1 billion, a decrease of 0.1% from the prior year.

Looking ahead for the third-quarter ending December 31, 2020, the company expects revenue from its IT Services business to be in the range of $2.022 billion to $2.062 billion, representing a sequential growth of 1.5% to 3.5%.

Wipro's board has approved a buyback proposal for purchase of up to 237.5 million equity shares from the shareholders of the company for the price of 400 rupees per equity share or $5.4 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding 95 billion rupees or $1.3 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular