Wipro Q2 Net Income Rises 35.1% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wipro Limited (WIT) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.06, an increase of 36.7 percent from prior year. Net Income was $361.4 million, up 35.1 percent from last year.

Second-quarter IT Services segment revenue was at $2.05 billion, an adjusted increase of 2.5 percent from prior year. Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency IT Services segment revenue grew 3.8 percent year-on-year. Gross revenue was at $2.1 billion, up 4.0 percent from a year ago.

For the third-quarter, Wipro Limited projects revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2.065 billion to $2.106 billion.

