Wipro Q1 Profit Edges Up 0.6%, Revenue Up 10.6%

(RTTNews) - India-based AI-powered software services company Wipro Ltd. (WIT) reported Thursday that first-quarter net income attributable to equity holders edged up 0.6 percent to 33.52 billion Indian rupees or $355 million, from last year's 33.30 billion rupees.

Earnings per share were 3.20 rupees or $0.03, up 0.6 percent from 3.17 rupees last year.

Gross revenues for the quarter grew to 244.79 billion rupees or $2.59 billion, up 10.6 percent from 221.35 billion rupees a year ago.

"Wipro's consulting-led, AI-powered approach helps clients embed AI at the core of their business, and these engagements reflect both the breadth of our capabilities and the trust clients place in us as a transformation partner," said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company said it expects revenue from the IT Services business to be in the range of $2.574 billion to $2.627 billion, translating between a sequential decline of 1.5% and growth of 0.5% in constant currency terms.

"We are also pleased to share that the Board has declared an interim dividend of ?2 per share. Including this dividend and payouts made over the past year, we would have returned more than $3 Bn in cash to our shareholders while continuing to invest steadily for growth," said Aparna Iyer, CFO.

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