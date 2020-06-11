Wipro Partners With CloudKnox Security - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wipro Limited (WIT) has entered a partnership with CloudKnox Security. Wipro will offer an Access Governance for Hybrid Cloud "as-a-service" offering, powered by CloudKnox. The offering provides continuous protection of critical cloud resources for customers.

Sheetal Mehta, Chief Information Security Officer, Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro said, "With this partnership, Wipro has a first-mover advantage offering Identity Governance and secure Cloud Workloads for customers who are migrating and managing Hybrid Cloud infrastructures."

Wipro Ventures has invested in CloudKnox through its recently announced $150 million Fund II.

