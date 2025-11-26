Markets

Wipro Partners With IISc To Develop Cutting Edge Research And Innovation In Frontier Technologies

November 26, 2025 — 06:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Wipro Limited (WIT), Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science or IISc, and the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development to advance on cutting-edge research and innovation across frontier technologies.

As per the agreement, Wipro and IISc will establish a joint research program focused on quantum computing, advanced AI models, secure digital infrastructure, and new approaches to autonomous networks, aiming to enhance the India-based company's ability to deliver next-generation AI-powered capabilities across sectors.

Moreover, the strategic collaboration will primarily work on the development of autonomous network intelligence, agentic and embodied AI, advanced optimization and secure computing models, and next-generation digital trust and secure infrastructure frameworks.

