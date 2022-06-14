Wipro Ltd. - ADR Shares Approach 52-Week Low - Market Mover

Wipro Ltd. - ADR (WIT) shares closed today at 1.3% above its 52 week low of $5.55, giving the company a market cap of $30B. The stock is currently down 41.5% year-to-date, down 30.8% over the past 12 months, and up 51.8% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.4%, and the S&P 500 fell 10.1%.

Trading Activity

Trading volume this week was 25.4% lower than the 20-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.9.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 131.0%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 3248.2%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -2.8% lower than the average peer.

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.