Wipro Limited Q3 Net Income Rises; Gross Revenue Up 1.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wipro Limited (WIT) reported third quarter earnings per share of $0.07, an increase of 20.7% from prior year. Net income for the quarter was $406 million, an increase of 20.8%. Gross revenue was $2.1 billion, up 1.3% year-on-year. IT Services segment revenue was at $2.07 billion, for the quarter.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2021, the company expects revenue from IT Services business to be in the range of $2.102 billion to $2.143 billion, a sequential growth of 1.5% to 3.5%.

Wipro declared an interim dividend of $0.014 per equity share/ADS.

