Wipro Limited - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:WIOA) Price Target Decreased by 18.57% to 1.84

The average one-year price target for Wipro Limited - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:WIOA) has been revised to € 1,84 / share. This is a decrease of 18.57% from the prior estimate of € 2,27 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 1,49 to a high of € 2,75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.01% from the latest reported closing price of € 1,74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wipro Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 12.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIOA is 0.03%, an increase of 68.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 367,557K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 15,778K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,945K shares , representing a decrease of 45.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIOA by 30.14% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 15,351K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,655K shares , representing a decrease of 8.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIOA by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Defiance ETFs holds 13,820K shares.

Penserra Capital Management holds 13,820K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,242K shares , representing an increase of 33.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIOA by 60.36% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 13,654K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,045K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIOA by 17.01% over the last quarter.

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