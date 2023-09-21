Wipro CFO Dalal resigns, insider Iyer named new finance chief

Adds appointment dates and CEO quote

BENGALURU, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian IT services provider Wipro WIPR.NS said on Thursday that Jatin Dalal has resigned as chief financial officer to pursue other opportunities after more than two decades with the company.

Aparna Iyer, who has also served more than 20 years in the company, will replace Dalal, effective Sept. 22, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

"Aparna has been integral to our finance transformation over the last few years, playing a key role in our financial strategy and planning, investment programs, and transformation initiatives," Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said in a statement.

Dalal joined Wipro in 2002 and became president and CFO in 2015. He will leave the company on Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7982114624;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.