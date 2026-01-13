WinWay Technology Co. (TWSE:6515) Price Target Increased by 23.90% to 2,578.05

The average one-year price target for WinWay Technology Co. (TWSE:6515) has been revised to NT$2,578.05 / share. This is an increase of 23.90% from the prior estimate of NT$2,080.80 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$1,363.50 to a high of NT$4,725.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.27% from the latest reported closing price of NT$3,450.00 / share.

WinWay Technology Co. Maintains 0.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.32%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.00% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in WinWay Technology Co.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6515 is 0.17%, an increase of 14.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.76% to 1,540K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 359K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing an increase of 26.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6515 by 75.12% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 326K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing an increase of 26.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6515 by 68.75% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 281K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing an increase of 19.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6515 by 1.09% over the last quarter.

BESIX - William Blair Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 126K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing an increase of 37.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6515 by 116.94% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 82K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares , representing an increase of 25.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6515 by 67.27% over the last quarter.

