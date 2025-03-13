WinVest Acquisition Corp. Extends Deadline for Initial Business Combination to April 17, 2025

WinVest Acquisition Corp. extends its business combination deadline to April 17, 2025, allocating $30,000 for the trust account.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. announced an extension for its initial business combination period from March 17, 2025, to April 17, 2025. This decision, approved by the Company’s Board of Directors, aims to provide extra time to complete the merger-related activities. As part of the extension, $30,000 will be deposited into the trust account, following a drawdown on a promissory note issued to its sponsor, WinVest SPAC LLC. WinVest Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company focused on mergers and other business combinations. The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the potential success of the Company’s business combination, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

The extension of the time period to complete an initial business combination suggests that the Company is proactively seeking a suitable merger or acquisition opportunity, enhancing the potential for a successful deal.

The deposit of $30,000 into the trust account indicates a commitment to maintaining liquidity and shareholder value during the extension period.

The Company is utilizing financial instruments such as a promissory note to facilitate the extension, demonstrating strategic financial planning and resource management.

The extension of the period to consummate a business combination may signal potential difficulties in finding a suitable merger target or completing a deal in a timely manner.

The necessity to deposit an additional $30,000 into the trust account may indicate financial strain or a reliance on external funding mechanisms to maintain operations.

The reliance on a promissory note may raise concerns about the company's liquidity and financial stability moving forward.

What is the new termination date for WinVest Acquisition Corp.'s business combination?

The new termination date is April 17, 2025, extended from March 17, 2025.

Why was the extension of time approved?

The extension provides additional time for the Company to complete an initial business combination.

How much money will be deposited into the trust account?

A total of $30,000 will be deposited into the trust account in connection with the extension.

What type of company is WinVest Acquisition Corp.?

WinVest Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company focused on business combinations such as mergers and stock purchases.

What risks are associated with the forward-looking statements in the press release?

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations.

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $WINV stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Cambridge, MA, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WINV, the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved an extension of the period of time available to the Company to consummate an initial business combination by one month from March 17, 2025 to April 17, 2025 (the “Termination Date”), as permitted under the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended. The purpose of the extension is to provide additional time for the Company to complete an initial business combination.





In connection with the extension, $30,000 (representing approximately $0.116 per unredeemed share of common stock issued in the Company’s initial public offering) will be deposited into the trust account established in connection with the Company’s initial public offering pursuant to the Company’s fourth drawdown upon an unsecured non-interest-bearing promissory note in the aggregate principal amount of $180,000 issued by the Company to WinVest SPAC LLC (the “Sponsor”) on December 16, 2024.







About WinVest Acquisition Corp.







WinVest Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including statements about the successful consummation of the Company’s initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.





Contact:





WinVest Acquisition Corp.





Manish Jhunjhunwala





(617) 658-3094



