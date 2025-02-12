WinVest Acquisition Corp. Announces One-Month Extension for Initial Business Combination Deadline

WinVest Acquisition Corp. extends the deadline for its initial business combination to March 17, 2025, after depositing $30,000.

Quiver AI Summary

WinVest Acquisition Corp. has announced an extension of the deadline to complete its initial business combination from February 17, 2025, to March 17, 2025, giving the company more time to finalize the deal. In support of this extension, the company has deposited $30,000 into its trust account, sourced from a recent loan to its sponsor, WinVest SPAC LLC. WinVest Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company designed to merge or acquire existing businesses. The press release includes forward-looking statements, which carry inherent uncertainties and risks that could affect the outcomes anticipated by the company.

Potential Positives

The extension allows WinVest Acquisition Corp. additional time to finalize a business combination, which could enhance the likelihood of a successful merger or acquisition.

The deposit of $30,000 into the trust account demonstrates a commitment to maintaining shareholder value by supporting the ongoing process of identifying a suitable business combination.

Potential Negatives

The company has been granted just a one-month extension to complete a business combination, indicating potential challenges in finalizing a deal.

The need to deposit $30,000 into the trust account implies that the company may be facing cash flow issues related to its operations.

The reliance on an unsecured non-interest-bearing promissory note raises concerns about the company's financial stability and ability to secure funding under favorable terms.

FAQ

What is WinVest Acquisition Corp. extending?

WinVest Acquisition Corp. is extending the time to complete its initial business combination by one month, until March 17, 2025.

How much money was deposited for the extension?

For the extension, $30,000 was deposited into the trust account, approximately $0.116 per unredeemed share of common stock.

What is the purpose of WinVest Acquisition Corp.?

WinVest Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company that aims to merge with or acquire businesses.

What is a forward-looking statement?

A forward-looking statement includes predictions or expectations about future events and involves risks and uncertainties that may impact outcomes.

Who can be contacted for more information?

For more information, you can contact Manish Jhunjhunwala at WinVest Acquisition Corp. at (617) 658-3094.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WINV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $WINV stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Cambridge, MA, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WINV, the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved an extension of the period of time available to the Company to consummate an initial business combination by one month from February 17, 2025 to March 17, 2025 (the “Termination Date”), as permitted under the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended. The purpose of the extension is to provide additional time for the Company to complete an initial business combination.





In connection with the extension, $30,000 (representing approximately $0.116 per unredeemed share of common stock issued in the Company’s initial public offering) has been deposited into the trust account established in connection with the Company’s initial public offering pursuant to the Company’s third drawdown upon an unsecured non-interest-bearing promissory note in the aggregate principal amount of $180,000 issued by the Company to WinVest SPAC LLC (the “Sponsor”) on December 16, 2024.







About WinVest Acquisition Corp.







WinVest Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including statements about the successful consummation of the Company’s initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.





Contact:





WinVest Acquisition Corp.





Manish Jhunjhunwala





(617) 658-3094



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.