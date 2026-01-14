Wintrust (WTFC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Wintrust Financial (WTFC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $699.7 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Wintrust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 54.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 57.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Average balance - Total earning assets' will reach $65.52 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $59.85 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' reaching 9.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $122.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $113.45 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $578.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $525.15 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income - FTE' will likely reach $576.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $528.22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service charges on deposit accounts' at $20.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.86 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating lease income, net' should arrive at $15.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.33 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other Non-Interest Income' should come in at $24.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.68 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Wealth management' stands at $37.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $38.78 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Mortgage banking' to reach $24.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.45 million.

Wintrust shares have witnessed a change of +1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WTFC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.