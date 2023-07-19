Wintrust (WTFC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Wintrust Financial (WTFC) reported $560.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.2%. EPS of $2.38 for the same period compares to $1.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $555.16 million, representing a surprise of +0.97%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wintrust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 57.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 56.89%.

: 57.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 56.89%. Net Interest Margin : 3.64% compared to the 3.67% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3.64% compared to the 3.67% average estimate based on six analysts. Average balance - Total earning assets : $49.36 billion versus $49.31 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $49.36 billion versus $49.31 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average loan : 0.17% versus 0.12% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.17% versus 0.12% estimated by four analysts on average. Leverage Ratio : 9.3% compared to the 9.17% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9.3% compared to the 9.17% average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest income - FTE : $449.97 million versus $452.08 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $449.97 million versus $452.08 million estimated by six analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $113.03 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $106.98 million.

: $113.03 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $106.98 million. Net Interest Income : $447.54 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $448.59 million.

: $447.54 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $448.59 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $13.61 million versus $13.25 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $13.61 million versus $13.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Other Non-Interest Income : $20.67 million compared to the $21.28 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $20.67 million compared to the $21.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating lease income, net : $12.23 million compared to the $13.06 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $12.23 million compared to the $13.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. Mortgage banking revenue: $29.98 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.76 million.

Shares of Wintrust have returned +17% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

