Wintrust (WTFC) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Wintrust Financial (WTFC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share, reflecting a decline of 12.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $643.03 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wintrust metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 57.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average balance - Total earning assets' reaching $60.58 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $52.27 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' should come in at 9.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $127.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $140.58 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income - FTE' to reach $524.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $467 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $523.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $464.19 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Service charges on deposit accounts' stands at $17.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.81 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wealth management' will reach $39.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $34.82 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mortgage banking' at $21.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.66 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating lease income, net' will reach $15.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.11 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Fees from covered call and put options' to come in at $2.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.85 million.



Over the past month, Wintrust shares have recorded returns of -10.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WTFC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)

