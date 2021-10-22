Wintrust (WTFC) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Wintrust Financial (WTFC) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 17.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $92.08 in the previous session. Wintrust Financial has gained 49.3% since the start of the year compared to the 24.6% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 19.9% return for the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 19, 2021, Wintrust reported EPS of $1.77 versus consensus estimate of $1.48.

For the current fiscal year, Wintrust is expected to post earnings of $7.39 per share on $1.69 billion in revenues. This represents a 57.91% change in EPS on a 2.61% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.62 per share on $1.67 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -23.9% and -1.05%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Wintrust may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Wintrust has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 12.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13.1X versus its peer group's average of 10.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Wintrust currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Wintrust fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Wintrust shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does Wintrust Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of Wintrust have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also impressive, including Associated BancCorp (ASB), Independent Bank (IBCP), and Camden National (CAC), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 17% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for Wintrust, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.