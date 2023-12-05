Wintrust Financial's Preferred Stock Series E Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Wintrust Financial Corp's 6.875% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non Cumul Prfd Stock Ser E (Symbol: WTFCP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $24.52 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.95% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WTFCP was trading at a 1.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.93% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for WTFCP, showing historical dividend payments on Wintrust Financial Corp's 6.875% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non Cumul Prfd Stock Ser E:

In Tuesday trading, Wintrust Financial Corp's 6.875% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non Cumul Prfd Stock Ser E (Symbol: WTFCP) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WTFC) are off about 1.1%.

