Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Price Target Increased by 10.09% to 97.41

The average one-year price target for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been revised to 97.41 / share. This is an increase of 10.09% from the prior estimate of 88.48 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 88.88 to a high of 106.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.47% from the latest reported closing price of 84.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 881 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wintrust Financial. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTFC is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 68,408K shares. The put/call ratio of WTFC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,914K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 16.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,875K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 17.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,868K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,832K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 39.07% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,591K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Wintrust Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $43 billion. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 180 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.