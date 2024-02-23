Wintrust Financial To Move Two Wealth Management Businesses To LPL's Institution Services Platform

(RTTNews) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) announced Friday an agreement to transition support of the wealth management business of Wintrust Investments, LLC and certain private client business at Great Lakes Advisors, LLC, and their approximately 85 advisors and approximately $16 billion of brokerage and advisory assets to the LPL Institution Services platform.

Wintrust Investments, LLC is a broker-dealer and registered investment advisor with $13 billion of brokerage and advisory assets that are expected to transfer to the LPL platform.

Great Lakes Advisors, LLC is an RIA with $17 billion in total advisory assets; $3 billion of its private client advisory assets are expected to transfer custody to the LPL platform.

The transition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, subject to receipt of regulatory approval and other conditions.

