Wintrust Financial Q3 Profit Tops Street View

(RTTNews) - Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $99.1 million or $1.69 per share, up from $91.9 million or $1.57 per share last year.

Net revenues for the quarter rose to $380 million from $347.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.62 per share and revenues of $374.28 million.

CEO Edward Wehmer said, "The third quarter was characterized by strong balance sheet growth, decreased net interest margin, increased mortgage banking revenue, improved credit quality, and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.