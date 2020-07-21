Markets
Wintrust Financial Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) reported that its second-quarter net income applicable to common shares dropped to $19.61 million or $0.34 per share from $79.42 million or $1.38 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items for the second-quarter.

Net interest income was $263.1 million, a decrease of $3.1 million from the previous year.

But total non-interest income was $161.99 million up from $98.16 million in the prior year.

