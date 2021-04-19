Wintrust Financial Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) reported that its first-quarter net income applicable to common shares surged to $146.16 million or $2.54 per share from $60.76 million or $1.04 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly net interest income totaled $261.9 million, an increase of $452,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Total non-interest income for the quarter was $186.51 million, up from $113.24 million in the previous year.

