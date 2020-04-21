Markets
WTFC

Wintrust Financial Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Wintrust Financial Corp.(WTFC) reported that its net income applicable to common shares for the first quarter of 2020 declined to $60.76 million or $1.04 per share from $87.10 million or $1.52 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income was $261.4 million, a decrease of $543,000 from the prior year.

But, total non-interest income was $113.24 million up from $81.66 million last year.

