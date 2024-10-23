Wintrust Financial price target raised to $135 from $126 at Citi

Citi analyst Benjamin Gerlinger raised the firm’s price target on Wintrust Financial (WTFC) to $135 from $126 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says the bank’s Q3 results continue to underscore its thesis of Wintrust being a “solid growth bank that consistently produces healthy PPNR trends.”
- Wintrust Financial reports Q3 EPS $2.47, consensus $2.51
- Wintrust Financial reports Q3 net interest margin 3.49% vs. 3.60% last year
- WTFC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Wedbush rotates into liability sensitive banks with 8 rating changes
- Wintrust Financial price target raised to $123 from $118 at Truist
