Wintrust Financial price target raised to $135 from $126 at Citi

Citi analyst Benjamin Gerlinger raised the firm’s price target on Wintrust Financial (WTFC) to $135 from $126 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says the bank’s Q3 results continue to underscore its thesis of Wintrust being a “solid growth bank that consistently produces healthy PPNR trends.”

