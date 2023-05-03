Wintrust Financial - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D (WTFCM) Declares $0.41 Dividend

Wintrust Financial - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 1, 2023 will receive the payment on July 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wintrust Financial - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTFCM is 0.06%, a decrease of 17.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.45% to 646K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.45% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wintrust Financial - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D is 30.05. The forecasts range from a low of 25.82 to a high of $33.55. The average price target represents an increase of 34.45% from its latest reported closing price of 22.35.

The projected annual revenue for Wintrust Financial - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D is 2,399MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 377K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFCM by 4.23% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 208K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFCM by 1.15% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 39K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFCM by 0.40% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 24.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFCM by 11.54% over the last quarter.

PIAFX - Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 35.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFCM by 61.37% over the last quarter.

